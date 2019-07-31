Night two of the second Democratic debate on Wednesday night featured sharp disagreements between many of the 10 candidates on such major policy issues as health care, immigration, race and climate change, said four political pundits.
Health care was the leading debate issue, and the divide between Medicare-for-all proponents, such as Kamala Harris, versus Joe Biden's public/private health plan provided early verbal fireworks.
Biden's performance was the big story, said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin and Marshall College. "Biden more coherent and focused. He was also much more aggressive. He bounced back from the first debate. But he’s had to defend his past on immigration and crime, especially the effects the latter had on the African- American community. Biden was prepared to go after Cory Booker and Kamala Harris for their past positions."
Biden came out ready to play, added Chris Ellis, associate professor of political science, Bucknell University, agreeing with Madonna. "Biden's polling lead was so commanding going into the debates that it seemed like his only strategy was to just try to run out the clock. That didn’t work, so he changed tactics, and it worked better."
Biden is no moderate, Ellis suggested, "but he’s making a real case that Democrats need to stop allowing themselves to be hijacked by the far-far left in a way that will just hand a winnable election right to Trump."
Nick Clark, associated professor of political science at Bucknell University, had issues with Biden's performance. "He stumbled over his words during the back-and-forth exchanges with some of the other candidates. Mostly, he sounded old-fashioned when he was talking. He’s not convincing anyone who has already decided not to support him. That said, he showed more fire here than in the first debate. He defended himself and went after the other candidates more aggressively. And he stuck to his talking points. He is probably answering some of the concerns from the first debate amongst his supporters."
Harris seemed to be bristling under the spotlight, Clark said. "Her standard response — that her opponents are making factually-inaccurate claims — did not hold up well, particularly with Tulsi Gabbard. Then, Harris really disappeared throughout the middle of the debate. I don’t think she will have lost ground, but I am not sure she is coming out of this looking like the winner."
Bill De Blasio asserted himself forcefully again, Clark noted, "but I think it is doing more to raise his name recognition than demonstrate his qualification to be president. I suspect that is what he is going for. He pushed on Biden for not answering his question on the deportations, but he did not answer the question himself about Eric Garner."
Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, The Behrend College, didn't think any one candidate stood out as a "winner. I'd call it a 10-way tie," he said. "But by default, such a tie benefits the frontrunner, Joe Biden.
"Other candidates tried to highlight tiny policy distinctions with Biden," Speel said, "but I think those distinctions were mostly unclear to debate viewers. Attacks by Democratic candidates on the policies of the Obama administration was not a way to attack Biden, and it won't go over well with most Democratic voters."
The important takeaway of the night is that "we just need fewer candidates," Ellis concluded. "We’ve seen a lot of important policy disagreements during the two debates, but there’s no time to really discuss them in any depth until the (John) Delaneys and (Kirsten) Gillibrands of the world exit stage left and let the candidates with a real shot at this actually do some debating."