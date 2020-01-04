Security at sanctuaries: Attacks at houses of worship concern faith leaders

Security risks at places of worship concern the Valley's religious leaders, some of which have added measures to keep their congregations safe.
"What is going on nowadays," said Sobhi Ammar, president, Sunbury Islamic Center, "shows that we lost touch with our religious values, regardless of our religion.
"How could we cause harm to people inside the house of God, while all they are doing there is asking their God for forgiveness and performing religious activities?"
Worshippers inside a Mosque, a church, a synagogue, or a Temple are peaceful people, Ammar said.
"Their hearts are full of compassion to all humans regardless of their race, gender, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation," he said. "We cannot lose hope and we should not be deterred from helping the needy, praying for peace and forgiveness.
"We have to make sure that the atmosphere of hate of others that are different than us does not affect our relations and our resolve to be better and to love all humanity."
Fliers promoting white nationalism were found on the Sunbury Islamic Center on North Fourth Street in December 2016. The fliers were also found on telephone poles, trees and cars around the city, including Cameron Park along Market Street.
The fliers were removed immediately.
"We need to set an example of tolerance and cooperation between all God-conscious people," Ammar said.
Ammar also suggested that the media shows that hate crimes are no longer tolerated and are not part of American culture and values.
As far as security at his Islamic Center, "we do have cameras on the perimeter and a recorder," Ammar said. "We do lock the place even when we are inside since we installed a keyless entry at the main door."
Church security
"The Diocese of Harrisburg," said spokeswoman Rachel A. Bryson on Friday, "works with our Catholic school principals and Parishes in developing safety measures that best meet their local needs, in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment. We annually offer safety trainings on updated Diocesan safety policies."
The safety of all those in our care is a top priority, she said.
Pastor Wayne Krell, Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, hosted a House of Worship Security workshop in September 2018.
"From that meeting, we did initiate some security precautions," Krell said Friday.
Krell has initiated a door locking schedule. Doors are locked most of the time. "When there is pre-school, we have some doors that can be accessed," he said.
The church also has a system of identification.
A security team meets on a regular basis, he said. "Our entire security system is more structured."
Rev. Ann Keeler Evans, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, in Northumberland, said on Friday, "We have spoken with security experts and taken some measures. We are constantly thinking about the security of our community."
Anti-semetic attacks
The spike in anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. in general, and New York City in particular — 13 reported in the last weeks of 2019 and one assault in Brooklyn already reported in 2020 — is beyond appalling, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury. "This is especially alarming since the Anti-Defamation League reports a 60 percent increase in violent anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. since 2016."
This trend, along with a rise in what Mandel called domestic terrorist attacks on ethnic and religious groups, "certainly have made us more aware of a vulnerability many Jews have considered to be a thing of the past."
Congregation Beth El has historically enjoyed positive relationships with its neighbors, Mandel said, "and we know that there are many who look out for our safety. Unfortunately, we have experienced anti-Semitic vandalism at our building, and we are very aware of anti-Semitic slurs aimed at us in schools, businesses, and even coming from a very few of the religious groups in our area."
The August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a clear signal that White Nationalist groups are now stepping into the public realm, with little official concern in our government for the violent content of their messaging, Mandel said.
"Since then," Mandel noted, "we have become more vigilant in our security measures at the synagogue. After the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, we met with a number of security professionals, including the local police, the Department of Homeland Security division for houses of worship, the FBI anti-terrorist task force, the Department of Homeland Security, and other local agencies.
"They came and looked at our building and assessed the threat level in our area. While they all advised us on what we might be able to do to increase our sense of security, it became clear that, short of creating a fortress around our building, nothing would be fail-safe," she said.
As a religious institution and center for Jewish communal life [in the Valley], Mandel believes they have to balance a need for security with their mission to be welcoming to their members and guests.
"Our doors now remain locked at all times, and our security systems might be more up-to-date, but we are still a vital and functional congregation," she noted. "We will not allow hatred, ignorance, or threats to drive us into silence or darkness. With our neighbors, we will remain active and committed to creating the sacred communities required by our faith and traditions."