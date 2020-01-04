Security at sanctuaries: Attacks at houses of worship concern faith leaders

Tips to help congregation members stay vigilant

Community members have an important role to play in ensuring the safety of their communal institutions, said Barry Curtiss-Lusher, national chairman, Anti-Defamation League. Leadership can help them understand their role in the plan. Community members should:

--Be watchful, ready and willing to report suspicious activity.

--Know their building. Report anything out of place, missing or that does not appear to belong.

--Minimize the number of open entrances to the facility (consistent with fire codes).

--Have all emergency phone numbers readily available.

--Surveillance cameras should be conspicuously placed at the entrance points to the institution as a deterrent to potential intruders.

--Share ideas about security and safety.

--Report even minor concerns. “Small” detail sometimes fit into a larger puzzle.

Source: Anti-Defamation League