LEWISBURG — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close the physical locations of non-life-sustaining businesses, SEDA-Council of Governments has closed its offices during this time, and in-person meetings have been canceled or postponed. SEDA-COG's main office is at 201 Furnace Rd., Lewisburg. Staff are working remotely and are available by phone and email. But the organization's weatherization and housing rehabilitation work is not permitted to continue until the governor lifts the order because of in-home contact with clients. SEDA-COG will resume weatherization and housing rehabilitation services as soon as permitted.
SEDA-COG's crisis services are still functioning. The Crisis program repairs a malfunctioning heating unit at no cost to residents who qualify for fuel assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The crisis program runs until April 15 this year. For residents whose heat source is malfunctioning, call your county assistance office; they will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor. For more information or questions, email the organization at information@seda-cog.org.
— Rick Dandes