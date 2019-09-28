Seized guns, OT piling up for some sheriffs' offices

More than 1,200 seized weapons may be in the hands of the Valley’s five county sheriffs offices at any given time, according to department officials.

That number has been rising so much since a new state law was enacted in April that authorities are looking for extra storage and paying overtime because of the increased paperwork.

The law, Act 79, went into effect in April after Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill last October, requires individuals who have been issued a final protection from abuse order to turn in their guns to law enforcement agencies, a firearms dealer or commercial armory, or an attorney within 24 hours of the court order. Previously, individuals who had a protection from abuse order in place could turn over their weapons to family members or friends.

Valley officials support the law, which is meant to remove weapons from the hands of domestic abusers, but the consequences of the new rule are becoming a problem five months after its rollout.

“We were not really given much notice when this happened in April,” Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe said. “I am strongly in favor of this change in the law but at the same time it is causing some concern with where we are storing these guns and how much time it is taking our department to do the paperwork.”

All weapons and ammunition must be catalogued and entered into the Protection From Abuse Database (PFAD) within 24 hours of the order.

The Pennsylvania State Police are working with the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association to update the database so that all law enforcement officials can make sure firearms are being tracked and stored correctly, Northumberland County Sheriff Deputy Dwayne Pidcoe said.

“We had a case where we had to go get 45 guns,” Pidcoe said. “Another we just went out on we had to take 30. Each one of the guns then has to be entered into the system and tracked, then stored away.”

Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter said, “On a single PFA, we’ve already taken over 100 guns.”

In Northumberland County, more than 500 guns are being held. Pidcoe said there has been a consistent increase since the bill became law in April.

But the weapons aren’t the only potential paperwork nightmare, according to Montour County Deputy Sheriff Steve Bennick.

“I know of a situation where ammunition was turned over and each bullet had to be entered,” Bennick said. “That takes an officer or sheriff a lot of time to do.”

Locals concerned

Montour County Chief Deputy Sheriff Clair Heath said his county issued 39 PFAs and only confiscated two guns in 2018. He said they are not experiencing the volume of guns being confiscated as are other counties, but they understand the cause for concern.

“We are not really seeing many PFA’s coming in,” Heath said. “We have only had a few guns confiscated, and after the hearings, they were given back.”

Heath said his office is in full support of the law, but that everyone needs to recognize the time it takes to enter the weapons.

“This isn’t something we can wait to enter into the system,” Pidcoe said. “These all have to be entered within 24 hours of the weapons being confiscated.”

The urgency not only creates payroll headaches, but it can also overload a department’s storage facilities, according to Snyder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lucas Bingman

Bingman said the county office has enough storage, but “one person with a large collection of firearms could easily change that.”

The Snyder County Sheriff’s Office has not seen a change in the number of firearms needing to be surrendered pursuant to protection from abuse actions, Bingman said.

Snyder County, Sheriff John Zechman said his office stores all firearms surrendered to the sheriff’s office in a climate-controlled evidence room. The sheriff’s office is not located in the courthouse in Middleburg. The office is located at the old jail so storage is not a problem just yet, Bingman said.

“They remain there until the protection from abuse action for which they were surrendered under has ended or the court otherwise orders the firearms to be released,” he said. “However, this only takes place if the person receiving the firearms is not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law.”

Weapons that do not get returned to owners or can never be returned to owners sit in law enforcement’s storage areas and wait for a destruction order to be issued

In Union County, firearms turned over or confiscated are stored in a climate-controlled storage locker at the sheriff’s office inside the courthouse, in Lewisburg. The firearms are labeled and inventoried and access is tracked by a specific deputy, Ritter said. He said the sheriff’s office generally ended up holding firearms prior to changes brought about by Act 79 of 2018 so when the new regulations went into law, he said it didn’t affect operations at all.

The log of guns held varies. The Union County Sheriff’s Office has held more than 500 weapons or as few as 100 or so, Ritter said. It all depends on case volume and circumstances.

Whatever firearms are relinquished, Ritter said he does his best to get them back to the owner when the law allows.

“I never sold a gun yet. If I take that gun from that person, I do the best of my ability to get that back to that person if they’re allowed to have firearms,” Ritter said.

Across the state, officials are looking at off-site, secure and climate-controlled storage facilities, according to Valley sheriffs.

In Northumberland County, authorities are looking for storage solutions.

State Rep. Lynda Culver said before the law passed, lawmakers discussed the capability of smaller departments being able to store the weapons was discussed. Culver said she would speak with sheriff’s departments and work with them to find off-site secure locations if need be.

“We knew there would be some issues,” she said.

Columbia County Sheriff Timothy Chamberlain, who is also the president of the state Sheriff’s Association, uses an off-premise site to store confiscated guns.

Chamberlain said he ran out of room at the Columbia County Courthouse years ago so he is storing guns at a “confidential location.”

“We have seen an increase and this is a law that we had no say in,” he said. “It would have been great if the state would have spoken to the stakeholders in this.”

Chamberlain said Columbia County holds about 200 guns at an offsite location and the county needed to build more lockers to store them

“This will continue to get worse,” he said. “We have to keep watching and we will have to continue to add on for storage if need be.”

During two days of hearings on gun rights and gun safety this week in Harrisburg. Richard Keuerleber, the York County Sheriff, acknowledged that certain rural communities have encountered storage challenges under Act 79. He said that York County has the benefit of a large storage facility which it has offered to those sheriffs who need it.

“We applaud this cooperation among counties as Act 79 is implemented,” said Shari Jacobson, a local Moms Demand Action advocate from Lewisburg.