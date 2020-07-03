SELINSGROVE — A group of concerned Selinsgrove High School graduates are challenging school administrators to confront racism in the district and commit to more diversity in hiring staff, social service programming and curriculum.
“We started drafting a petition weeks ago, after having conversations with fellow alums, friends, community members, and current students about the need for change,” said Anne Coyne.
The creation of this petition was inspired by the failure of school policy to protect marginalized students and the failure of school curriculum to educate all students on the context and consequence of their actions, said Olivia Lemons, class of 2011.
When the petition was presented to the school board at their regular monthly meeting on Monday, it had over 600 signatures as well as dozens of comments detailing the trauma that current and former students have suffered at Selinsgrove, said Coyne, class of 2015, on Wednesday.
School Board President Dennis Wolfe, reacted to the demands, saying “I was very impressed with their thorough and organized presentations. The various means that we can use to get feedback from the community, will help us to respond in a way that we believe will be reasonable and appropriate.”
The alums used social media to get the word out about the petition.
Among the over 600 respondents to this petition, Lemons said, there were many stories of students who reported racist, homophobic, transphobic, sexist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents and found the school’s response lacking, insensitive or absent entirely.
Details of abuse were “swept under the rug,” she noted.
These stories and comments underscore the dire need for change, uncomfortable as it may be, she added.
The need for change — real change, not just symbolic change is especially apparent now, Coyne said.
“I also think that this is a time in the country for reassessing what community safety looks like,” said Katie Kirchner, class of 2011. “And I’m talking about it in a more holistic way. I’m thinking about mental health services, health care, and anti-racism.
“That’s one of the things that drove me to thinking about how we can work with the school district,” Kirchner said.
The alumni group also believes it is imperative “that the school district and surrounding community undergo a cultural change in how we support students and teachers of color,” Lemons said.
The petition’s demands include:
— Reinvesting the money used to fund school district police into mental health supports and other resources that would better serve students. Though partially funded by a state grant, tax dollars are set to cover over $30,000 of costs for the district police; this money should be reallocated to mental health services, counseling services, career readiness, etc. — other programs and services that are under-resourced and important for student wellbeing.
— Providing training and resources to teachers, students, staff and the community. Implement expanded diversity, equity and inclusion/power and privilege training for all staff, teachers, administrators and students. Expand learning and discussion opportunities for students around racism.
— Broadly reform the district’s curriculum. Implement a more nuanced and accurate history curriculum for both United States and global history that includes analysis of colonization and racism. Require more books written by women, LGBTQ+, people of color, and specifically Black authors, be included in English and other arts courses.
— Revise School District Policy. Implement a reporting and investigation process for any and all incidences of racism and other forms of misconduct. Invest in new recruitment and hiring systems to bring more staff of color to the district. Reform student disciplinary policy for how to deal with issues of racism, sexism and/or homophobia.
The alumni want to see a public statement about what actions the district is taking by the end of this month.
If you would like to see a copy of the petition, visit tinyurl.com/SASDpetition.