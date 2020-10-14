SELINSGROVE — A group of Selinsgrove Area High School students, led by senior Isabel Proger, are giving the community swimming pool a fresh look.
About 10 teens spent two weeks working on a mural along the southern exterior wall of the facility on Linda Lane and plan to continue the artwork in the spring.
"It's exciting to give the town a fresh look," said senior Spencer Baxter.
The project is the first undertaken by the newly established nonprofit group, Student/Teen Artist Resource Team (START), founded by Baxter's mother, Debrah, to give teens an opportunity to work in the community and support local projects.
The idea came after her son was unable to participate in an internship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a great way to connect with the community and get good experience in a leadership role, said Proger, who is a member of the START board.
For Sophie Markle, getting involved in the group is not only about gaining work experience by designing the START logo but having fun.
"There hasn't been a lot to do," she said.
For the mural at the pool, the students were mentored by Selinsgrove councilman Chris Kalcich and were able to use characters created by former resident Mike Bennett, who now lives in Portland, Ore. and helped paint the existing — now fading — mural about 20 years.
"I know my work is in good hands," said Bennett.
Proger said the mural will also feature different oceans and aquatic life when the work resumes in the spring. They hope to complete the project before the pool opens for the 2021 season.
Richard Mease, a borough councilman and president of the Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. board, said the artwork will help draw attention to the swimming pool and hopefully donations for more than $400,000 in planned renovations and the installation of solar panels.
The START members are planning more projects, including painting temporary holiday artwork on downtown Selinsgrove businesses.
