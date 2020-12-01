SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Area School Board said winter sports games will commence on Dec. 12 — with practices now ongoing — but participants are required to wear masks during competition as part of a statewide measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the state Department of Education, schools could proceed with in-person teaching and extracurricular activities if the district would agree that masks had to be worn during those events. The alternative was to not agree to the mask requirement but that would lead to a mandate of remote learning and no extracurriculars. Selinsgrove School District Superintendent Frank Jankowski explained to the board that the state had demanded a decision by all school districts statewide by Nov. 30.
The board, at Jankowski's recommendation, unanimously supported the decision to require masks, although board Vice President Amy Stauffer said she voted yes "reluctantly." She did not agree with sports participants, such as basketball players, having to wear masks, a point that several board members agreed on. Still, they all agreed that in-person learning was the best option for student learning.
"There are two main reasons why we would be closing the school, based on our original desire to stay open if the data supports it," Jankowski said during his report. "One is if we don't feel we have control over a potential spread, based on the quantity of cases and the extent of contact tracing that is necessary. That is one reason we might not have in-person instruction."
The second reason, he said, "is if we have staffing concerns with continuing to have our operations continuing appropriately. This current week of distance learning is more directly connected to these staffing concerns, with the quantity of people who are quarantining, sometimes because of exposure from in-person teaching. But also sometimes people are exposed to positive cases through the rise in community cases, such as spouses, relatives, co-workers.
"If we have a number of staff members throughout the district, no matter what personnel group they belong to, that could create the need for the district to have to move to distance learning temporarily," he explained.
Business Manager Jeffrey Hummel said the state reimbursed the district $712,000, as part of an overall reimbursement to SUN Vo-Tech, a project that the Selinsgrove District contributed more than $1 million to in 2016 was just now reimbursed.
"This will really help us when it comes to our budget," Hummel said.
The district was looking at a deficit of more than a million dollars, he said. "Now, thanks to that $712,000 reimbursement, our deficit should be around $300,000 for the next school budget, which will be worked on come the new year."
Following the regularly-scheduled board meeting, there was a reorganization meeting. Dennis Wolfe, the current board president, was nominated again for president and was unanimously approved. Amy Stauffer, currently vice president, was approved for another year's term, as was board secretary Larry D. Augustine.
All committee appointments will remain as is until the January meeting when any adjustments would be made as appropriate.