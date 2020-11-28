SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council is proposing a one-half mill increase in the 2021 spending plan.
The council will meet Dec. 7 to vote on the tentative $4.9 million budget that includes a one-half mill hike, to a total of 20.5 mils.
The millage increase will bring in about $17,000 more to the borough's coffers and raise the typical tax bill by about $6, borough manager Lauren Martz said.
While taxes may rise slightly, Martz points out that the council has eliminated the per capita tax.
The spending plan, if approved, would provide 19 mills for general operating expenses and 1.5 mills for fire protection.
— MARCIA MOORE