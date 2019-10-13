SHAMOKIN Dam — 50 members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove took part in the Rosary Rally on Saturday.
The event was part of a national event where over 20,000 rallies took place across the United States, with the goal of spreading the word of Our Lady of Fatima.
Our Lady of Fatima is the name given to the apparition of the Virgin Mary that appeared to three children in Portugal in 1917.
During the 30-minute gathering, parishioners sang, worshiped, Prayed the Rosary and prayed for America under a pavilion at Charles Attig Park in Shamokin Dam.
Father Tukura Pius Michael, O.P, the pastor at St. Pius X Catholic Church, said, “we have come to pray for our nation and to ask for peace in our world.”
Coordinator for the event Sherry Evans called the event “very important,” saying, “I care about the common good.”
Heather Effinger, of Selinsgrove, a much-involved member of the church enjoyed the service. “To be present and be part of something bigger, there are no words to describe it.”
The event’s location had a special meaning for the church, as it’s named after a former parishioner Charles Attig Jr., a Shamokin Dam Police officer killed in the line duty.
Attig’s mother, Rosa Attig, a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, was in attendance on Saturday and called the service “nice,” adding that the park “is a nice memory of him (Attig).”
The event is part of the America Needs Fatima campaign created by The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property.