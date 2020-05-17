SELINSGROVE — Mary Schenk woke up Saturday feeling achy from arthritis and an injured foot, but her mood lifted when she remembered the Selinsgrove Farmer's Market was reopening for the season.
"Oh, yes, this is my thrill," the Selinsgrove resident said as she visited Grass Roots Farm vendor Monique Blais, of Penns Creek.
Sara Lauver, chairman of the farmer's market — which is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through October in the Commons downtown — said about 14 vendors showed up. Five or six other vendors said they will return when the state reopens more business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents weren't wary about shopping from local growers, bakers, brewers and artisans, said Lauver.
"It's been busier than usual. People want to get out," she said, adding that all who showed up adhered to the mask-wearing rule.
To ensure safety, everyone attending the market is required to wear a mask and use a single entrance and a single exit.
"We were sort of anxious about whether people would show up," said Blais, who was pleased with the turnout and the precautions being taken.
Dennis Eckrote of the Hound and the Moon Bakery was astonished to run out of two dozen muffins, a dozen tarts and a dozen loaves of bread within an hour.
"We sold out of everything," the Selinsgrove baker said.
Sitting at a table with a large container of hand wipes next to her hand-braided rugs and hair scrunchies, Shirley Long, of Middleburg, added handmade masks to her offerings.
"I wasn't going to bring the masks because I figured everyone already had one," she said. It turned out to be her best-selling item on Saturday.