Selinsgrove Farmers Market welcomes customers, vendors alike

SELINSGROVE — Becki Bohner has been making a regular trip to the Selinsgrove Farmer's Market for four years.
"I like to support local business. I restock zucchini relish," the borough resident said of the outdoor market held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between May and October.
The Selinsgrove Farmer's Market was formally established in 2008 and slowly took root. In the past few years, it has been growing under the leadership of Sara Lauver, a borough council member, and Kevin Dressler, of Dressler Farms.
In 2015, the weekly market held in the Commons off Market Street was attracting just a few vendors.
"Going into the 2016 season there was only three vendors," said Lauver who took over as a chairman and began urging growers and artists to set up a stand at a cost of $75 per season.
On Saturday, the downtown square was filled with 20 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, homemade soaps, plants, yarn and cupcakes. Local musicians also provide weekly entertainment and community organizations are provided a stand for free.
One of the newcomers is Deep Hollow Forest Farm in Halifax.
"We do better here than in Harrisburg," said co-owner Tonya Scott of the brisk mushroom sales in Selinsgrove this summer.
Joyce Carnall, of Pallas Hill Alpaca Farm in Mount Pleasant Mills, said the atmosphere is welcoming and the customers are cheerful.
"It's very hard to sell wool when it's 90 degrees, but people are buying," she said, adding that she's quick to remind customers that "Christmas is coming."
Events are also held to encourage the involvement of the young. On Saturday, Mary Plasterer of Shade Stone Farm in Beaver Springs organized a tomato derby that had youngsters going on a scavenger hunt to find ingredients to make a sauce.
Selinsgrove resident Lori Lupolt said she likes supporting local growers and is pleased the market is adding more vendors.
"I don't think people realize that there's much more than just produce," she said of the variety of goods.