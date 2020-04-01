SELINSGROVE— A quick-moving blaze drove six occupants out of a West Sassafras Street home Wednesday afternoon.
The 2082 W. Sassafras St. home owned by David Bealer was destroyed by the fire that started in the attached garage as some of the occupants were working on a vehicle, Dauntless Hook & Ladder Assistant Fire Chief Colin Rice.
Rice, who lives nearby, arrived at the scene in less than one minute from receiving the call at 2:19 p.m.
The garage was fully engulfed in flames "and fire was pushing into the house," he said.
All six occupants and a dog escaped but one male member of the household was evaluated for smoke inhalation by emergency responders, Rice said.
The accidental fire destroyed the ranch home and garage. The American Red Cross was contacted, he said.
Lisa Landis, a spokesman for the Greater Pennsylvania Region of the Red Cross, said four adults and two children are being provided shelter, food and clothing. She was not immediately certain whether hotel rooms were available in the area.
"We are seeing some new challenges in light of the pandemic and we've had to readjust, but we are still delivering services," Landis said.
Responding to the fire scene were emergency responders from Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Kreamer, Middleburg, Port Trevorton, Freeburg, Fremont and DH&L Fire companies and DH&L Ambulance.