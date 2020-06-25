SELINSGROVE — Nearly $1.4 million from the Gelnett Trust has been given out to borough groups and organizations in the past eight years.
The top recipients have been Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company with $306,560; the Selinsgrove Pool with $270,791 and the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, the trust fund's namesake, which has received $214,000.
Francis "Rudy" Gelnett left $5 million following his death at age 95 in November 2010 and a trust was established to promote the health, education and welfare of borough residents by providing funding for programs, equipment, special projects and capital campaigns.
Between 2012 and 2019, the fund has expended a total of $1,389,401, said Selinsgrove Treasurer Sheri Badman.
A music enthusiast, Gelnett often played the piano in the basement of the library and rode his bike through the town.
Money from the trust has been used to set up several live entertainment venues, including the summer music series, gazebo concerts and piano palooza.
"That's to honor Rudy," Badman said.
Without the Gelnett Trust, she said, the borough wouldn't be able to support many of these efforts that "bring people to the downtown and benefits the residents" without spending tax dollars.
The trust has also provided funding to Selinsgrove's parks to the tune of $171,170 over the past eight years as well as the Senior Center, the Commons, Selinsgrove Veterans Memorial and Shade Tree Commission. Funds have also been spent restoring the town clock, installing decorative lighting and decorating the downtown area with flowers during the summer and holiday decorations in winter.
The Regional Engagement Center (REC), which opened in fall 2017, has received more than $117,000, including $14,950 for a commercial stove hood.
Most of the funds to the REC have supported the summer program and the after-school program for the past two years, Badman said.
The borough had been in charge of offering a summer camp program for area children but the REC took it over in 2018 and received $30,000 each year to operate it.
This year, since the summer program has been canceled due to COVID-19 the REC will receive $15,000 for an online skills-building program.
For the after-school student drop-in program, the nonprofit REC has received about $30,000, depending on the number of students served, Badman said.
Borough board Chairman Marvin Rudnitsky, the father of REC President Kelly Feiler, and Mayor Chris Kalcich, who works at the center, abstained from voting on REC applications.
Finance committee Chairman Bobbi Owens said the council will be reviewing the application process with the aim of making it simpler, encourage more requests for funding with matching or in-kind grants and a more diverse applicant pool.
"We'd like to see more," she said.
Applications are reviewed twice a year, with the next round in the fall. For more information or to obtain an application, visit /.