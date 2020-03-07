SELINSGROVE — A public forum on teens and technology will be held Thursday at the Selinsgrove High School.
Parents of children in grades K-12 are invited to the event at 7 p.m. to learn about the ways kids are using social media and how it may negatively impact them.
The presenter is James Dill, a retired chief deputy at the state Attorney General's Office. Dill now serves as president of Innovative Technology and Investigative Solutions.
A program will be provided to middle and high school students earlier in the day.
— MARCIA MOORE