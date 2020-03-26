SELINSGROVE — The borough has hired a part-time police officer less than two months after losing a full-time patrolman.
The borough council on Wednesday unanimously approved the hiring of Nathan Fisher as a part-time officer. Selinsgrove Police Chief Tom Garlock said he will start as soon as possible.
Garlock has been overseeing the department of four full-time patrolmen since late December when officer Adam Romig left to take a job with the state police.
He is looking to add another part-time officer this year.
— MARCIA MOORE