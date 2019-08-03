Monthly history tours through Selinsgrove borough have been attracting large groups of people interested in learning more about the Snyder County community.
Led by Selinsgrove High School teacher Bill Switala, who brings the local history "to life" with his stories, said Charles "Bo" Fasold, the hour-long tour has been held monthly for the past couple of months with 20 to 30 attendees.
Areas on the tour include the historic 121 N. Market Street home of Pennsylvania's third governor, Simon Snyder, and the Old Lutheran Cemetery off Market Street where veterans of the Revolutionary and Civil wars lie in rest.
"The stories come out of the various building and people who lived there. There are a lot of people interested in Selinsgrove history," said Don Housley, professor emeritus of history at Susquehanna University, who along with a dozen or so members of a newly formed Selinsgrove History Society meets at 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Keystone Room in the Gelnett Memorial Library.
The group welcomes new members as it works to gather and digitize documents related to Selinsgrove and its past.
Lee Knepp, a Snyder County commissioner and secretary of the county's Historical Society, supports the borough history group's efforts.
"There's history everywhere, but in Selinsgrove, there is a tremendous amount of potential," he said.
Housley said the interest was apparent when the community supported the refurbishment of the Gov. Snyder Monument a few years ago. The monument was built for $3,000 by the state in the late 1880s and given to Selinsgrove to place over the governor's grave in the Old Lutheran Cemetery.
The group is now focusing on refurbishing a Snyder historic marker and a fountain that has been storage "for years," he said.
The next walking tour is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Commons.