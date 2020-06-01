Graduating Selinsgrove Area High School students still hope to have an in-person commencement on Aug. 5, but other schools in Snyder and Montour counties that have moved into the green phase amid COVID-19 are moving ahead with ceremonies that keep people at a distance.
Selinsgrove Area High School Principal Brian Parise said the students were surveyed and chose to wait until later in the summer to hold the graduation with peers and family at Susquehanna University's James W. Garrett Sports Complex if it is allowed.
Even in the green phase, no more than 250 people are allowed to assemble.
Selinsgrove has about 200 graduates, Parise said.
Midd-West will be holding its graduation ceremony Friday outside the West Snyder Elementary School. It was postponed a week due to weather.
"Under the definition of what is allowed (in the green phase), we still cannot have more than 250 gathering while maintaining social distancing. Therefore, with 152 seniors and somewhere between 15 to 20 necessary staff, we would only be able to host about 70 parents. That would obviously not work," said High School Principal Thor Edmiston. "So, we will keep the drive-in style this Friday where parents remain in their own cars so we aren't gathering in the open together."