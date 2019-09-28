SELINSGROVE — A 35-year-old Selinsgrove man displayed a gun to two juveniles during a road rage incident, according to Selinsgrove state police.
Shane Ewig brandished the weapon at 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of Mill Road and Route 204 in the borough, according to the police report. A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both of Selinsgrove, are listed as the victims.
Troopers located Ewig and apprehended him at about 7 p.m. He was found to be in violation of his bail conditions and placed in Snyder County Prison, troopers said. Charges were filed in the office of District Juge John H. Reed, Selinsgrove.
