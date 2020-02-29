PHILADELPHIA — Robert Grayston is stopped frequently as he walks through a bustle of activity inside the vast Pennsylvania Convention Center as hundreds of laborers, florists, gardeners and vendors set up for the Philadelphia Flower Show that is open through March 8.
As one of two floor-managers at the world's largest indoor flower show that attracts more than 250,000 visitors every year, Grayston is there to help solve any problems.
"I do a lot of troubleshooting," the Selinsgrove developer said.
That is evident by the number of times he’s called on his cellphone or stopped while walking through the center Thursday. One stressed-out exhibitor was overly thankful for the screwdriver he had on hand and another needed help cleaning up 100 gallons of water that spilled onto the concrete floor.
Grayston seems to handle it all in stride. He can barely come up with any significant problems that have arisen in the past 25 years he's worked as a floor manager other than an exhibit falling apart.
"There's a lot of planning involved," he said of the crew that works for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society that has run the show since 1829.
He spends a month in the city overseeing the staging of the 10-acre convention hall that will feature flowers and plant displays from around the world that will be judged in several classes as well as vendors and other attractions, including a biodiversity symposium on Wednesday.
The set up involves more than 1,500 cubic yards of sawdust mulch that will be reused elsewhere after the show closes; 30 tractor-trailers to move equipment and display material to the center; 15 forklifts to move items inside the hall and a countless number of dollies to move smaller items around the center.
There is a crew whose only job is to handle parking near the center for the exhibitors and competitors.
Retired Philadelphia police officer Bob Felte has been "directing traffic" inside the center since the 1980s. "You have to juggle a lot," he said of the hectic activity that takes place before and after the show with hundreds of people setting up booths, planting flowers and building displays as laborers on forklifts and scaffolding work around them.
Also returning every year to work is Don Slater, of Maryland.
"I like to think of it as spring a month early," he said. "You're surrounded by good smells, beautiful flowers and great plants."
Lewisburg Garden Club member Nancy Kimball has visited the Philadelphia event three times over the years and "it never disappoints. Especially this time of year. It's a great respite from winter."
Everything from the "eye-popping" entry display created by expert florists and landscapers to the small succulents grown by home gardeners, Kimball said, the flower show provides something for everyone.
"From the grand to the very small and simple, but all are exquisite," she said.
Behind the scenes
Grayston will celebrate his 46th birthday on March 3 at the show, something he’s done every year since the age of 18 when he first worked at the event as a Williamson College student.
The West Chester, Pa. native, who moved to wife Melissa's hometown of Selinsgrove in 2016, was in the first graduating class of the school's horticulture program and during his studies was invited by an instructor to work at the flower show.
"I just stayed with it after graduation," he said of the annual job he's held as floor manager since 1995 when the event was moved from a 6-acre space at the Philadelphia Civic Center to the larger convention center.
Since the behind-the-scenes involve a lot of people with varied backgrounds, including anxious competitors and exhibitors, vendors setting up pop-up-shops and union workers, forging strong relationships is key to running a smooth event, Grayston said.
That's why so many of the workers who set up for the show have been doing it for decades.
Clifford Dent has been working events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for 24 years. He said the flower show is the most arduous because of all the work that needs to be done.
"This is a rough one, but it's the most wonderful show," he said as he drove a forklift through the hall.
“It is a show,” said Grayston, pointing to one 20-foot olive tree that was trucked in from California under thermal blankets. It will be displayed at the entrance with a gigantic arbor of flowers under theatrical lighting.
Competition
The show also represents competition for florists, garden club members and other plant and flower enthusiasts who take their work extremely seriously.
Bill Schaffer Designs owners Bill and Kris Schaffer have been exhibiting their work at the center for 14 years and were married there eight years ago in front of a waterfall and 10,000 onlookers.
The couple views their work as artists, educators and collaborators.
Their large display is based on the Italian Riviera with a colorful backdrop that was designed with the help of florists from around the world. The display features more than 10,000 stems and branches.
“Every single night we’ll replenish them so it’s fresh and like Day 1 (for visitors),” said Kris Schaffer.
Beads of sweat formed on Tom Howard's forehead as he planted tulips in a large colorful exhibit. The part-time landscaper said he and other employees of Jacques Amand International will plant new flowers every three days to ensure freshness.
Smaller displays, including pressed plants, plant-based jewelry and photographs, will be replaced daily.
The event draws people from around the world, including celebrities like Danny Devito who hawked his brand of limoncello in 2009.
Throughout the flower show, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's Fine Wine & Good Spirits will feature more than 100 wines and spirits from around the world through daily tastings available to guests age 21 and older. An onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will be open daily.
Riviera Holiday
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Vice President Sam Lemheney has been the chief of Show and Events for 17 years. It’s his job to come up with a theme each year and create a floral attraction that opens the show.
Each theme is selected about three years in advance, giving Lemheney and his team time to research, design and create.
“It’s all about the ‘wow’ factor,” he said.
This year’s theme is 'Riviera Holiday' and there is an homage to Princess Grace of Monaco, a Philadelphia native who judged at the show in 1976 before her death six years later, with a rose garden featured there this year in her honor.
Bloomsburg resident and Herb Society of America member Joyce Brobst was at the center Friday with the first team of herb display judges and was awestruck by the scene.
"The effort they took to truly have representative plants of the Mediterranean is over the top," she said. "When you have 50- to 80-year olive trees that were dug up six months ago in California and wrapped for transport, that's impressive."
Brobst will be returning to the show as a spectator to take in anything she missed while judging.
"It's an education. Everybody can learn something," she said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides an educational display of native plants that protect the environment.
"This is a very good outlet to get the message out about the benefits of protecting our environment," said Jeff Lapp, a wetlands scientist with the EPA who has exhibited at the show for 29 years.
The EPA landscape display is Grayston's favorite, but he doesn't linger too long.
While he still has an appreciation for the work done by all of the skilled landscapers and florists, for several weeks in February and March every year his focus is on running a show without any hitches.
"I have to make sure all (38) dock doors are closed every night because we heat this place," he said, looking around the cavernous hall. "I'm the first one in every morning and the last one out."