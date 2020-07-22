SELINSGROVE — The 42nd annual Selinsgrove Market Street Festival and Halloween parade are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Selinsgrove Projects Inc. (SPI) board met Tuesday and voted unanimously to cancel both events due to the most recent CDC guidelines and Gov. Tom Wolf's latest mandate restricting large gatherings to under 250 people.
SPI President Malcolm Derk said the festival and parade each attract thousands of people to the borough every year.
The festival was scheduled for Sept. 26 and the Halloween parade was to be held on Oct. 20.
The coronavirus pandemic also prompted SPI to cancel the Hops, Vines and Wines Festival this month. It was the first time in 13 years the popular event was not held.
"None of us wanted to see these cancelations," SPI vice president Carol Handlan said. "It's a tremendous loss for our citizens and businesses in Selinsgrove."