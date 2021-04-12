Gina Kuhn-Robatin took home the People's Choice Award during Saturday's Mrs. Pennsylvania International pageant in Altoona.
The 49-year-old mother of two competed in the event as Mrs. Selinsgrove, a title she received earlier this year.
"I am humbled by all of the support I have received over the past few weeks from so many across the state," Kuhn-Robatin said. "It is a blessing to be able to bring home the People's Choice Award and continue to promote my platform, 'Keys to Taking Your Health Back.'"
She entered the pageant as a way of inspiring others to get physically and mentally fit after she was able to regain her health followng a stroke in 2005 and a heart attack in 2019.
Kuhn-Robatin was joined on the stage by her husband, Dan Robatin, during the competition that included nine contestants.