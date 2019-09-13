Selinsgrove native earns $25K fellowship for decoy carving skills

After honing his decoy carving skills while growing up on the Susquehanna River in Selinsgrove, Rich Smoker has been named one of nine recipients of this year's National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellows.
"It's very humbling. This is the highest honor a traditional artist can take," said the 67-year-old master decoy maker now living in Marion Station, Md.
He and the eight other fellowship recipients who work in art forms that include Tejano singing, leatherworking and Basque music will each receive $25,000 and be honored at two public events on Sept. 18 and 20 in Washington, D.C.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to recognize these artists and the important role they play in our nation’s vibrant cultural landscape,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Whether it’s through storytelling, mentoring or performance, these Heritage Fellows are committed to sharing their art forms with others.”
Joining Smoker will be at the banquet with his wife, Nancy, his brother, Ross, a master decoy maker from Selinsgrove, and his wife, Sue.
"This is so exciting," said Sue Smoker of the NEA award bestowed on her brother-in-law.
A Selinsgrove Area High School graduate, Smoker said his love of carving waterfowl was inspired by the wildlife he'd see along the river and creeks in his neighborhood and his father, Richard B. Smoker, who taught industrial arts at the public school.
As a teen, he also needed hunting decoys but lacked the money to buy them so he and his father began making decoys together.
Carving as a necessity soon became a passion and he continued to pursue it while working as a professional taxidermist.
"It has become my vocation," said Smoker, who, since he began carving full-time in 1979, has won more than 500 ribbons, 100 best-in-show awards and best-in-the-world award from the Ward World Championship in 2008.
While Smoker continues to work at his craft in a studio along the Annemessex River in Maryland, he also teaches carving to younger artists. His 10-year-old granddaughter, Emma, is one of the nearly 3,000 young students he's taught over the years.
By taking so many young people under his wing, Smoker said he hopes the art form of wood carving will be preserved.
"This is part of my heritage. I don't want it to die, I want to see it grow," he said, adding that he's most proud that the NEA fellowship will highlight the art.