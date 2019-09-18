The Selinsgrove Market Street Festival will feature a hot dog eating contest, a charity run, more than 140 food, artisan and craft vendors, live entertainment and kids' activities on Sept. 28.
The festival that started 41 years ago "as a little celebration" has grown from being held on one block of Market Street in the borough to the entire downtown area, festival chairman Joyce Hendricks said.
Vendors will be lined up along the main street from Snyder to Sassafras streets and along Pine Street and University Avenue between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Mike Schlenker has been coordinating St. Pius X Catholic Church's stand for the past two decades.
"It's really cool to see the community. We have a lot of fun," he said.
Volunteers dish out a lot of food to the crowd that arrives early ready to eat some of the 28 gallons of Maryland crab soup and 200 dozen pierogies the church group has to offer.
"We will sell the first pierogies at 8:30 a.m. and we'll have hot soup by 9 a.m.," Schlenker said.
The weekly Farmer's Market will be also in the Commons and feature additional items such as pottery along with the locally grown seasonal produce and fruit, organizer Sara Lauver.
"It's a perk for our vendors" to have thousands of potential customers attracted by the annual festival, she said.
A chance to win two NASCAR race tickets will also be up for grabs for the fastest lap racer on a simulator that will be at the festival. The cost ranges from $6 for eight laps up to $15 for 24 laps.
Entertainment will include the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band which will kick off the festival; Selinsgrove Dance Studio; Burns Tae Kwan Do: Larry Smith; Timothy Burns; Broken Star; Pete's Consequence and Broadway musical revue performed by the Valley Players Community Theater Organization.
Other attractions are a hot dog eating contest sponsored by Que Brew Crew and Wicked Dog Grille and the Snader Strong 5k race organized by Selinsgrove Area High School girls track coach Jeff Kiss which will be held for the seventh year with all proceeds benefiting the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
Pre-registration is required for the hot dog eating contest at one of the two eateries. To register for the race, visit or and click on the Snader 5k icon.