SELINSGROVE — The nonprofit downtown revitalization group, Selinsgrove Projects Inc. (SPI), has added three new members to its board.
Since November, Chapin Jones, Julia Curtis and Doug Hagerman have joined the board.
The panel, led by President Malcolm Derk and Vice President Carol Handlan, now has 10 members who meet monthly to discuss ways to improve the Snyder County borough's downtown.
"It's great to have new people with fresh ideas and a different vision," said Handlan.
Jones, a pastor from South Carolina, moved to Selinsgrove with his wife, Mandy, in 2019, and Curtis, moved from Syracuse, N.Y. to take a job as a gift planning advancement officer at Susquehanna University. She and her husband, Rocco Porcellio, have lived in the borough for three years.
Hagerman, of Milton, is the manager at First National Bank of PA in Selinsgrove.
All three said they wanted to get involved in the community they spend so much time in.
"I'm here more waking hours than I am at home and I have a vested interest in the town's success," said Hagerman.
His aim with SPI is to help businesses open and thrive through programs that the organization offers, including the facade grant which provides funds to borough business owners to improve properties.
"To attract businesses you need to show you take pride in your property," Hagerman said.
Jones said he felt a familiarity when he moved to the Snyder County municipality.
"It reminds me a lot of back home," he said of the small-town feel he's found in the borough.
He's looking forward to bringing new events to the Commons and "providing opportunities to bring the community together."
Curtis said she's still learning about her new hometown.
"I love how easy it is to be a pedestrian in the borough. I can walk to work and the farmer's market," she said.
Having new members is essential to carrying out SPI's work, including organizing the weekly farmer's market held in the Commons, the annual Market Street and wine and brew festivals, booking acts for the concert series and decorating the downtown for the holidays, Derk said.
"It takes a lot of time to do all that so we want to grow our ranks," he said, adding that SPI is also working to increase the $100,000 perpetual endowment it has for the maintenance of the Commons. "They're excited about getting involved and we're excited to get their diverse energy."
Also on the SPI board are Brian Ross, Heather McNabb, Sara Lauver, John Lazur, Nina Mandel and William Bucher. Derk said there are still open seats available and members are allowed to serve up to six years consecutively.