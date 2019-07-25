History buff Bo Fasold has over the years collected tens of thousands of photographs of his hometown of Selinsgrove spanning 150 years.
Despite a passion for preserving the past, Fasold said he needs more information before supporting a proposal to establish a historic district in Selinsgrove to the National Register of Historic Places.
"I have questions and I know some people have apprehensions" about potential restrictions placed on properties designated as historic, he said. "We need some public explanation."
Borough council member Bobbie Owens serves on the planning commission that has just begun to review the proposal and will be holding public meetings with historical preservation experts in the next month or so.
Properties that are being considered for the designation are in the floodplain in the downtown area and Isle of Que and could benefit from tax credits and grants that would be available for restoration or preservation efforts, she said.
Owens also sees a community benefit as well.
"I do believe it's a positive step that would bring new investors to town," she said."My concern is with misguided notions. It would not be so specific as telling someone what color to paint their windows."
The borough would be responsible for enacting a local ordinance that could place as a many or as few restrictions over the district, she said, however, property owners that accept tax credits or funding could be required to adhere to stricter guidelines.
Bryan Van Sweden, a historic preservation specialist with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission which is responsible for approving historic districts, said the borough was found to be eligible for listing in the National Register following a review in 2015 because it has properties older than 50 years and buildings with historic or architectural significance.
Owens said that may have changed since several of the borough's older properties, including the former Susquehanna Female College at 204-206 N. Market St., and a log cabin on the Susquehanna University campus, have been torn down in the past few years.
Three buildings in Selinsgrove are on the National Register: Governor Simon Snyder Mansion at 119-121 N. Market St. built in 1816; Selinsgrove Hall, built in 1858, and Seibert Hall, built in 1902
As borough officials consider establishing a historic district, Pastor Benjamin Scholl of St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 600 Walnut St., Penns Creek is exploring whether to seek a historical designation for the century-old church.
Scholl said the designation would help bring in needed funds for restoring the property, which features a steeple in need of repair and a stained glass feature, but it may take a bit of effort.
"It's harder to make the case for a single property," said Van Sweden.
With churches, he said, the PHMC looks for architectural significance or a specific event that may have taken place at the property.