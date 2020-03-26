SELINSGROVE — The Quality Inn on the Routes 11-15 strip is closing today and will remain closed to May 4, a manager there said on Thursday night.
"We own three hotels on the strip," front office manager Khalif Hill said, adding that fewer people are traveling now.
Gov. Tom Wolf last week ordered the two week shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses, and government officials are urging people to stay home and keep social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the Quality Inn owner, Meena Hospitality, also owns the EconoLodge and Holiday Inn Express.
Hill said the remaining few guests were to check out this morning before the hotel closed.