Selinsgrove Area School District reported a positive case if COVID-19 at its intermediate school on Friday.
It’s the first case at the school and the second case in the district.
According to a letter by Superintendent Frank Jankowski, which was posted on the district’s website, the person who tested positive was exposed to a COVID-19 positive person outside of the school.
Jankowski said the district worked with Snyder County Emergency Management personnel to make sure it was following proper procedures. He said the district believes everyone who had potentially been exposed to the infected person have been contacted and notified of the need to quarantine.
“We continue to be confident that our approach to educating and providing services to the students in Selinsgrove is prepared to handle unique circumstances which come our way,” Jankowski said.