Two Valley businessman who owe more than $326,000 in state sales and employee taxes closed the Selinsgrove location of Dynamic Wings Express.
An employee at the Sunbury location who declined to give his name confirmed the Selinsgrove location at 209 W. Pine St. closed down but the Sunbury location at 901 Market St. is still open. The Selinsgrove location was not open Monday or Tuesday, the phone went unanswered and much of the furniture inside the store is cleared out. The Middleburg location at 100 N. Main St. also closed down last month.
Gary Straub, the owner of the restaurants in Selinsgrove, Middleburg and Sunbury, and his twin brother, Barry Straub, the owner of the Shamokin Dam location between 2001 and 2016, were unable to be reached for comment. They both pleaded guilty last month to charges stemming from their failure to pay tens of thousands of dollars in state sales and employee taxes.
Gary Straub pleaded guilty to five, third-degree counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. He was sentenced before Judge Michael H. Sholley to serve seven years, of which six months will be served under electronic home monitoring followed by 6 1/2 years of probation. He'll also serve another 28 years of probation and is ordered to pay $248,525 to the state.
Barry Straub pleaded guilty to 14, first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and received a sentence of 25 years of probation. He must also pay the state $77,925 in restitution.
The men were accused of spending the money to operate their restaurants rather than turn over the taxes to the state.
The mother of two former employees claimed that the Straubs were not paying their employees in the last few weeks.
Tammy Koonsman, the mother of 17-year-old Aaron Koonsman, and Deborah Betz, the mother of 19-year-old Valentina Shevchenko, both told The Daily Item that their children recently quit from the Sunbury locations after several checks were unable to be cashed from Gary Straub. They also incurred fees due to the bad checks.
"Enough is enough," Koonsman said. "It's not fair to them."
Betz said she is considering legal action.