SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School District is making plans to "mimic" a normal end-of-the-year event schedule, said Superintendent Frank Jankowski at Tuesday night's board meeting — and that includes having an in-person prom and graduation at Susquehanna University.
"It's February, and the year is chugging along," Jankowski said, "and we are taking a look along the lines of field trips for elementary students, spring sports, prom, and graduation. It is our feeling as an administrative team, supervisors and coaches, that we want to provide the most authentic experience possible for our students. We feel very strongly that our students only get to go through our school system one time.
"We want to make it as memorable and safe as possible," Jankowski said.
The district will "mimic" their usual end-of-year experience "as much as possible," he said, "throughout the remainder of the school year. We are looking at different venues for our prom location, for example."
The district is still set to graduate at Susquehanna on May 28. "However we have a stadium, and if the current status quo is still in effect, Susquehanna would not be where we would graduate. We would hold an event outside, most likely."
Jankowski, in his report to the board, also had news regarding COVID data.
As of Jan. 31, the district has "had 116 confirmed positives, whether it be students or staff or anybody affiliated with the school district. We also had 48 'probable' positives — someone who has been exposed to COVID, has been contact traced and has any kind of a symptom, but they might not have a validated positive test."
From those numbers, the district has had 487 school based contact-traced individuals.
"Out of all those, we have only a handful that ended up being positive," he said, "which gives us a 99 percent non-positivity rate among our school-based contact traced individuals. That is a very good statistic and a testament to our community doing a very nice job being cautious and keeping their children home when they have any kind of symptom, and taking advantage of our flexible instructional model. It's also a testament to our staff in the district.
"And because of that, we've seen very positive results through the month of January," he said.
Towards the end of the meeting board member Amy Stauffer asked "why the school day continued this year with a one-hour delay?"
The reason, Jankowski said, "is that we have a unique model where all of our teachers have dual platforms. They all have an in-person setting that they are responsible for. They also have an online setting.
"We did that to create ultimate flexibility," he explained, "in regards to if students and staff need to quarantine. We also did it where the relationship between students and their instructor is consistently maintained throughout the year."
It has worked very well, Jankowski said. "Teachers have been pushed, to say the least. But they've risen to the occasion. That one-hour delay allows them additional planning time and communication time with our distance learners."
If the district does not have a large number of distance learners in the future, "then we would most likely go back to our traditional quantity of hours throughout the year," Jankowski said.
"I don't know if any other district has that one-hour delay," he said, "but it is because our teachers are working on dual platforms."
Also brought up at the meeting was a pressing need to do repairs on the middle school elevator.