SELINSGROVE — Borough leaders are raising the profile of all the community has to offer residents and visitors by installing special signs.
A contribution of about $500 from an anonymous donor launched the idea and, with an additional $328 from the borough, the council purchased 12 street signs with the Susquehanna University's River Hawk logo.
"This is part of a bigger community project," borough Manager Lauren Martz said.
The plan is to install signs with a kayak symbol to direct visitors to the boat launch on the Isle of Que, signs with a race car symbol for the Selinsgrove Speedway and a logo indicating Selinsgrove as a Susquehanna Greenway River Town, a designation it received in 2015.
The borough started with signs bearing Susquehanna University's logo because it was already a brand and "easily available," Martz said.
Only a few have been installed and are located at Market and Pine Streets and Susquehanna Avenue and Pine and Broad streets.
The signs are a "fun and colorful" way to draw people's attention to the borough's assets "and highlight all the things we love about the town," council member Sara Lauver said.
The Gelnett Trust fund could be tapped to help purchase more signs, she said.
"I think it's a good project for Gelnett to consider," Lauver said.
As the council members have been discussing what signs should be installed, Lauver said she's been noticing other areas of interest that people may not be aware of, such as the Pump House and gazebo on Water Street where outdoor concerts have been held.
The council is scheduled to discuss the project at Monday's public meeting.