SELINSGROVE — Thirteen-year-old Quinn Stanford touted the benefits of SUMMIT Early Learning's after-school program in the first virtual town hall meeting Thursday evening.
The eighth-grade Selinsgrove student joined people from 8,000 sites across the U.S. on the virtual meeting presented by the National Urban League and focused on after-school programs that provide educational opportunities to children.
"After-school programs are so important. I definitely learned how to speak to adults and get my point across," he said.
Stanford's mother, Bethany, said she and her husband, Todd, enrolled both Quinn and his older sister, Veronica, in the SUMMIT program.
"They made a lot of friends and had a lot of opportunities," she said.
Quinn was selected to speak at the virtual event after being chosen as a National Youth Ambassador for an essay he penned on helping SUMMIT develop a maker space at the Selinsgrove Intermediate School.
While working with SUMMIT officials he met with then-state Rep. Fred Keller and other officials in Harrisburg to discuss coding and after-school programs.
"I doubt many kids can say they've talked with state representatives on two occasions," said Quinn, whose favorite subject is social studies.