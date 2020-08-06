SELINSGROVE — The borough has temporarily suspended its open container ordinance to help restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19.
Since several downtown businesses have added outdoor seating to accommodate patrons, the borough council has temporarily lifted the local law banning open containers of alcohol.
The council also approved the closure of the alley at the intersection of West Pine Street Street located between the Commons and the library to allow tables and chairs to be set up for public use.
Designated "pick-up to-go" parking spots will be added on Market Street to offer customers 15-minute access to promote curbside and takeout options and a porta potty will be installed behind FNB Bank near the Commons.
Borough businesses that would like a table and chairs for public use or more information on the "pick-up to-go" parking space, contact Borough Manager Lauren Martz at 570-374-2311 or at lmartz@selinsgrove.org.