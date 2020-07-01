SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Community Pool will open at noon Friday.
Masks will be required in the buildings and at the snack bar. Umbrellas and tables will be positioned for social distancing and chairs will be provided, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own.
Slides and diving boards and water fountains will be closed.
Season passes will be discounted for the shortened 2020 season. Family passes are $125; single passes are $70; senior passes are $35 and babysitting passes are $17. All children 5 and younger are free.
The delay in opening the 30 Linda Lane facility was due to major leaks found in the swimming pool in May. A temporary patchwork was done to allow the Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. board to open this season, but more than $200,000 is needed to make repairs and resurface the pool.
Donations can be made to the Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. Board at P.O. Box 172, Selinsgrove, Pa., 17870. For more information, contact Carrie Briggs, pool board treasurer at cbriggs914@gmail.com or visit Selinsgrovepool.org or the Facebook page.
— MARCIA MOORE