Selinsgrove resident Chelsey Pagana Davis will sing the National Anthem Saturday at President Donald Trump's rally in Montoursville.
"I'm still in shock," she said of being notified on Friday that she got the gig. "As a Republican and a proud American, I'm thrilled."
Friends recommended Pagana Davis be chosen to sing at the rally but when she learned others may be in the running, she took action and sent a homemade videotape to Trump's campaign manager.
"I put an American flag behind me and put on American flag earrings and made the video," she said.
The impromptu audition apparently sealed the deal and Pagana Davis was informed Friday that she was selected to sing at the rally.
"We're so excited," said her mother, Maureen Pagana, of Selinsgrove.
She hopes to attend to watch her daughter perform live but Pagana Davis said she doesn't know how many guests will be permitted.
"My hubby (Dr. Ricky Davis) also wants to go," she said.
The singing gig will be one of several hundreds the 31-year-old Pagana Davis has performed.
"I grew up singing at Selinsgrove sporting events and in 2004, I sang at a (President George W.) Bush rally in Wilkes-Barre," she said. "I've come full circle."