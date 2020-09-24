HERNDON — Erica Miller-Driscoll wipes the tears from her eyes as she talks about the COVID-19 restrictions in place at senior centers across Pennsylvania.
"It's stressful and emotional. How do I keep them safe?" said the Herndon Senior Center manager of the residents who visit the building. "They're like family to me."
Senior centers were closed for three months at the onset of the pandemic. Most have reopened with limited capacity and a number of protocols including temperature-taking and mask requirements.
In Northumberland County, the senior center in Kulpmont remains closed since the building would only accommodate three people and a manager, said county Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich.
The other six centers in the county can accommodate between 8 and 27 people at a time, she said.
"We have days where we have waiting lists," Leonovich said.
The demand is so high at the Herndon center on the three days a week that bingo is held that Miller-Driscoll is running two shifts.
There would be up to 60 residents in attendance before COVID-19 but under the new capacity rules, she said only 16 people are permitted in the dining hall to allow for social distancing.
After the first shift plays a game of bingo and is served prepacked lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, Miller-Driscoll sanitizes all the surfaces in the room before the second shift arrives.
Bingo and meals are among the few activities that are allowed. Since large gatherings are not permitted under the state guidelines, senior centers are not holding dances, birthday parties or banquets.
Residents aren't allowed to volunteer in the kitchen and buffet-style meals are also out.
"We try to keep that homey environment but it's a challenge," said Leonovich, particularly when coffee is served in disposable cups.
"It does look different and does feel different," said Holly Kyle, administrator at Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging where all four senior centers are open with reduced hours, occupancy and activities. "We're focused mainly on meals."
Residents who enjoy the fellowship are just happy the centers are open.
"I don't have any other place to go," said Marlene Herrold, of Herndon, who has been visiting the center for the past seven years.
Craig Maurer gives Herrold a lift and shares a table with her.
"It's good that everyone can check on people," he said.
"It's better than looking at the four walls," cracked Mary Schreffler, of Dalmatia. She's been visiting the senior center in Herndon for 18 years and has been working on a quilt with Leah Underkoffler, of Herndon, for the past five weeks.
Joan Williard, of Pillow, said the starkest difference is the small number of people inside the center.
"Usually there's eight of us at a table," she said in the room that had residents sitting in pairs.
The important thing is the connections people are able to make, said Kyle.
Williard said her friend and table partner on Wednesday, Mary Newcomb, of Pillow, recently taught her to use Facetime.
"We cried the first couple of times we had to say goodbye," Williard said of the emotion she felt seeing her children and grandchildren on the computer screen for the first time in many months.
Kyle's 80-year-old mother, Linda Klinger, of Watsontown, has learned to use the technology during the pandemic and aging officials in Pennsylvania are working to get more seniors to embrace it as a way to stay engaged with others.
"It's a huge undertaking. It's not just the hardware, but there's a need to expand broadband" to ensure Internet access, said Faith Haussler, executive director of the PA Council of Aging.
She said providing seniors technology training is important "especially if (COVID-19) numbers go back up."