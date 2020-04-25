The novel coronavirus outbreak dropped the curtain on several events around the Valley, but some senior high school students and theater directors are hopeful they’ll get the chance to put on one more show.
Shikellamy seniors Anna Wiest and Micah Inch, both said they are holding out hope in to be able to perform in the musical “Once on This Island,” go to prom and graduate together.
"These last moments of our high school experiences are really important to us," Wiest said. "We all continue the hope that circumstances will change and we will be able to have a final bow on the Shikellamy stage."
Inch said he is discouraged about the entire situation and especially about possibly missing the musical.
"It was something that we were looking forward to," Inch said. "It's a double blow to us seniors who would be taking the Shikellamy stage for the last time. Hopefully, we're able to work something out over the summer."
Shikellamy musical director Ellen Boyer has no plans on giving up on a possible performance, she said.
"Even if this ended now we would need a few weeks to put it together," she said. "The show was not ready to go, but even if it’s a possibility we will hold this.
Boyer said she's holding out hope for late summer.
"I feel terrible for the kids, it is devastating to them and to the community looking forward to the show," she said. "The work they all put in and the seniors having their last opportunity for the school to perform, it's just all so so sad. Even if we can only do one or two shows late in the summer, they will at least get that chance as seniors."
Selinsgrove's rendition of "Mamma Mia!" has been postponed, according to district officials, without a firm new date.
Sunbury Christian Academy's Peter Pan Jr. has been rescheduled to May 22-23.
In March, director Allison Tomko said the technical aspects of the play — like a flying Tinkerbell — means her group will need extra rehearsal once restrictions are lifted.
"This year, we have opened our production to elementary students, as well as high school students. The younger actors have so much excitement being given this opportunity, so the saying that ‘the show must go on’ rings in my head as a director,” Tomko said.
Mount Carmel music teacher and musical director Brandon Mowery is hopeful students will be able to present "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," originally scheduled for March 20-21.
Mowery said students have already put in a lot of time and energy and that they are continuing to work at home, "so if we do get an opportunity to perform they will be ready to pick up where they left off."
Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the district has talked about holding it's spring musical — originally scheduled for March 19-21 — in July, but that it is unlikely.
Mifflinburg senior Christopher Rapson earned the lead role in the production, “Shrek.” Since the school’s prom is rescheduled for July, Rapson hopes somehow, someway that the musical’s cast and crew could put on the show this summer, too.
“We’re fairly heartbroken. It’s hard because you put so much time and effort into learning parts and music, especially when you’re a lead,” the 17-year-old, said.
He said cast and crew are in contact with the show’s directors. They're working to keep the dialogue and music fresh.
“We’d still love to put on a show. Right now we can’t,” he said.
The potential loss of a graduation ceremony doesn’t weigh much on Rapson’s mind, he said. However, Rapson said he hopes a senior banquet could be held over the summer if commencement ultimately is canceled.
Rapson will attend Penn State this fall, be it in-person or remotely. He’s slated to go to the main campus and study nuclear and mechanical engineering. He plans to begin general education courses over the summer.
Five Valley schools, Danville, Lewisburg Line Mountain, Meadowbrook Christian and Warrior Run held their spring productions before the statewide shutdown of schools. The final curtain closed on Warrior Run's presentation on "Oliver" less than 36 hours before Gov. Tom Wolf issued the order.
Daily Item reporters Joe Sylvester and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.