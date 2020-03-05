SELINSGROVE — Charges have been filed against seven people in a drug-smuggling ring at the Snyder County Prison that occurred in March 2019.
Snyder County Detective Douglas Bickhart requested the aid of the state Attorney General's Office last year when he received information that contraband was being brought into the jail outside of Selinsgrove, according to District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
A grand jury heard over the course of several months and from several witnesses that Todd Newcomer was the source of the contraband and was bringing it into the jail where his girlfriend was being held.
Newcomer was charged along with Breanna Fuller, Kaleigh Soto, Brittany Gregory, Sierra Layton, Carrie Miller and Sarah Lecroy.
The distribution of the drugs was limited to the female wing at the jail, Piecuch said.
"This is an ongoing investigation," he said. "We will remain vigilant to prevent drug smuggling into the prison and to punish those who do it."
In addition to the state, local law enforcement including Shamokin, Selinsgrove and Middleburg police, Snyder County Probation, Jail and Pennsylvania Department of Corrections officials assisted in the investigation.