Health problems and a fourth divorce left William O'Brian unable to keep his lakefront home in Milford so an Area Agency on Aging official steered him to a pilot program connecting homeowners and home seekers.
"I've lived in somebody else's home for about 2 1/2 months and it's been wonderful," said O'Brian, 66, on being involved in the SHARE program offered in Pike, Monroe and Wayne counties and now opening up in Union and Snyder counties.
SHARE is an affordable housing exchange program for homeowners who need assistance in paying their mortgage, help around the house or companionship in exchange for a private bedroom and agreed use of common areas, said Dea Schader, the program housing counselor in Union and Snyder counties.
An approved homeowner can opt to collect rent or receive services, or a combination of both. Rent can not be more than 30 percent of the home seeker's income, Schader said.
Participants must be 18 or older and at least one of the individuals must be 60 or older. Schader is responsible for vetting each applicant and recommending pairings, which could include an individual or family moving into a home as long as there are enough bedrooms.
Each individual is asked about their likes, dislikes and daily schedules before a potential match is made. Prospective pairings live together for a few days and if both parties consent, a living agreement is set up. Either party can end the arrangement with a 30 days notice, or shorter in emergency cases.
"We want it to be a good match. We don't just throw people together," said Schader who is now accepting applicants.
O'Brian joked that the process was like the Dating Game but the end result has been beneficial to both him and his housemate, Claudine, a 54-year-old woman who recently ended a relationship and moved back into the Pike County home she had been renting.
"It was a bit strange at first," said O'Brian who had never expected to fall on hard times and be unable to work as a general contractor. "But Claudine has a lovely little dog, a couple of cats and a big back yard. We get along fabulously."
In all, 37 matches have been made in the SHARE program in Monroe, Pike and Wayne since June 2017, SHARE housing counselor Larisa Yusko said.
The key to the program's success, she said, is that participants "realize this is a program of choice."
Yusko stresses that while the program may be new, the concept is not.
"My grandfather had a farm and employed hired hands who lived in his home," she said. "What we've done is implemented safeguards."
Holly Kyle, executive director at the Union-Snyder Area on Aging Agency, said the SHARE program would benefit a number of Valley residents who need help in their home and residents in need of affordable housing.
"I think it might surprise people," she said.
For more information, contact Dea Schader at or (570)-524-2100 ext. 1013.