ALTOONA — Sheetz on Friday announced the end of its Kidz Meal Bagz program on June 5. Launched on April 2, Sheetz served nearly 600,000 free meals to children and families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing its mission to fight hunger, Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in need, has donated $620,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization. This donation will directly support child hunger programs.
“Despite this positive impact, we know the need doesn’t go away. We will continue our mission to provide hunger relief through additional initiatives such as our Made-to-Share program and weekly food donations, current Feeding America donation match campaign and Sheetz For the Kidz’s support of Feeding America,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheet restaurants.
Sheetz continues to raise funds for Feeding America through the MySheetz App. Through June 30, $1 will be donated to Feeding America for every 200 points a customer donates. Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.
