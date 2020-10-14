Sheetz announced on Tuesday that they plan to hire "over 3,000 employees company-wide."
Besides Pennsylvania, the company operates in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. There are five Sheetz in the Valley: in Lewisburg, Elysburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Danville.
Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and paid time off. More than 90 percent of Sheetz store managers are employees who have been promoted within the company.
Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list six times in the last seven years and selected as one of PEOPLE’s 2020 "50 Companies that Care" for its response to the COVID-19 crisis, this hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count across its footprint with full-time positions at store locations as well as in the food operations, distribution services, construction and maintenance, and corporate departments. Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.
— RICK DANDES