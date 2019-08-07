Snyder County row officers are lining up behind Sheriff John Zechman in support of his suggestion to relocate his office to the first floor of the courthouse in Middleburg.
"I'm solid in support of that," said Prothonotary Teresa Berger whose office is on the main floor of the courthouse.
Register and Recorder Stacy Zerbe also favors having the sheriff and deputies nearby.
"I always defer to the sheriff when it comes to courthouse security," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch who, along with his staff, works on the third floor.
Zechman made the recommendation for security purposes to relocate his department from the former prison next door after the county commissioners purchased another adjacent building, the former M&T Bank, but it was not included in preliminary plans released last week by Peter Folen, an architect from EADS Group of Lewistown, hired to make the estimated $1.9 million renovations.
Instead, the plans show the offices of the commissioners, chief clerk and human resources being moved from the first floor of the courthouse to the second floor of the new annex building.
The vacant commissioners' suite would then be occupied by planning and emergency management offices which are now located in the basement of the courthouse.
The plans also call for relocating the existing entrance to a central location to the courthouse and annex and adding a bathroom nearby.
Berger disagrees with moving the entrance, which was updated three years ago and is manned by a deputy, and sent a letter to the commissioners to express her position.
"I believe you could save a lot of money by not changing the main entrance, and not only money, we do have the potential to put the Sheriff’s department in the existing commissioners' area next to their security system. To me, that makes sense," she wrote.
Berger estimates the county could save between $100,000 and $200,000 by keeping the existing entrance and focusing all renovations on the new building.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said he's relying on the architect to make the recommendations.
"There's only so much room and we're leaving it up to the experts," he said.
"The bottom line is the architects aren't paying for this project, taxpayers are paying for it and it needs to be done right," said Zechman.
The commissioners do have the final say, Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said, but she expressed surprise at Zechman's proposal and his disapproval of relocating the entryway.
"Unfortunately I'm hearing about this for the first time," she said, noting that EADS Group was hired several months ago.
Roup said Zechman met with Folen to discuss plans for a new bathroom to be located near the proposed new entrance and didn't raise any questions at the time. There have also been no discussions about how the first floor of the courthouse could accommodate the sheriff, his staff and an inmate holding cell, she said.
"I'm concerned that this will just put us back to the drawing board and it will end up costing more because of delays," Roup said.