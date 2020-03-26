MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Sheriff's Office will only accept applications for license to carry permits from residents by appointment only.
Sheriff John Zechman will accept calls at the office on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 .m. The number is 570-837-331.
Zechman said there have been a few permit requests and he wanted to continue providing the service in an "organized and healthy manner."
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, applicants will be scheduled 20 minutes apart and only the applicant will be permitted to enter the office. All surfaces, including door handles, countertop and signature pad, will be sanitized between appointments, said Zechman, who encourages all to bring their own pen.
To expedite the process residents can print an application from the Snyder County website by clicking on the Sheriff link.
— MARCIA MOORE