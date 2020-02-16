SUNBURY — About 100 members of the Shikellamy High School Army JROTC donned dress blues or gowns and celebrated the organization's 25th anniversary at the annual military ball Saturday afternoon.
The ceremony was attended by High School Principal and guest speaker Marc Freeman who supports the federal Junior Reserves Officers' Training Corps program for its leadership development.
"It's the largest organization in the high school," he said, adding that the members are also "the face of Shikellamy in so many ways."
There are about 3,000 JROTC units and 500,000 members nationwide.
First Sgt. Dan Alderson has been a JROTC instructor for 17 years and sees first-hand how it helps boost student morale and confidence through instruction and activities, such as drills, marksmanship and color guard. Between September and January, the cadets do drills at 6 a.m. for three days a week.
"The mission is to help them become better citizens. It changes them forever," Alderson said.
Candy Meehan has seen the impact first-hand in her partner's daughter, Oliva Fitzgerald, a top marksman in the class.
"It's a great program. It's made her a lot more responsible," said Meehan after she snapped several photographs of Fitzgerald and fellow cadet, Derek Treas, before Saturday's event. "I don't think she's missed a day of school this year."
The JROTC program was established at Shikellamy in 1995 and is the only one in the area.
The closet one is in Harrisburg, said Alderson, who has seen membership at the Sunbury school stay fairly consistent in recent years.
Though it's not a military-preparation program, about 35 percent of the JROTC cadets go into the service after graduation, he said.
Freshman Ethan Harvey, 15, said he is planning to join the Marines after High School and appreciates the experience he's gaining through JROTC where "you've got to work for your position."
Saturday's event was held in memory of Sgt. Brett Swank, a 2001 graduate and JROTC participant, who was killed by an explosive while serving in Iraq on Jan. 24, 2005.