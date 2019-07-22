HUMMELS WHARF — Activity inside the Shipzone has been brisk this summer as owners Peter and Patricia Davidson try to keep up with the demand for custom packaging and shipping services.
"Summers used to be slow. Not this year," said Peter Davidson as he surveyed a pile of boxes ready to be delivered by UPS and FedEx from inside the storefront at 2078 N. Susquehanna Trail.
The couple purchased the business in 2012 and were doing well, until this year when sales increased significantly following the February closure of Staples in the nearby Monroe Marketplace.
"We've doubled the number of people coming in since Staples left," Davidson said.
The Shipzone is an independent, full-service business offering national and international shipping, custom packaging and labeling. Patricia Davidson also sells antiques and specially-made pillows that are on display in the store.
The Shipzone's custom packaging is a big draw, particularly for snowbirds who spend winters in Florida and mail belongings that are hard to take on a plane, such as golf clubs and cookbooks, said Patricia Davidson.
"We ship anything," she said, ticking off a variety of items. "Snakes, horse semen, human breast milk, moose meat. The neat thing about this business is that everyone has a story."
Jamie Jay of Sunbury has been operating an online snack food delivery business for more than a decade and brings boxes filled with snacks to the Shipzone nearly every week day for delivery around the world.
"Our best seller is Middleswarth chips," said Jay, who dropped off seven boxes filled with the locally-made potato chips and other snacks, including Tasty Kakes and Birch beer, destined for people in the military or who have relocated to other areas. "A lot of people miss these foods."
Jay appreciates the service she receives from the Davidsons.
"It's convenient and they are great," she said.