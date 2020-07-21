The type of firearm used in the July 10 double slaying in Snyder County is at the center of a statewide debate over the sale of untraceable, partially manufactured gun frames.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he's been aware of ghost guns — untraceable homemade firearms that can be built with kits that provide about 80 percent of the parts — showing up in Philadelphia but until now they haven't appeared in any criminal activity in the county.
"This is the first case I'll have with it," he said.
Christopher T. Fernanders, the suspect in the fatal shooting of his former wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, is accused of using a homemade P80 polymer 9mm pistol, also known as a ghost gun, court records said.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, had to relinquish his weapons about a week before the murders due to a protection from abuse order taken out by Campbell who alleged in court documents that he threatened her life.
In December, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that self-assembled gun kits produce firearms and would require a background check while being illegal for felons and anyone not permitted to possess a gun. A month later, a commonwealth judge issued a preliminary injunction on the new statewide policy.
Ken Young, owner of Young’s Sporting Goods in Northumberland, said the law surrounding ghost guns is unclear.
"Based on the definition by the ATF these things are not actual guns until they are finished. It's a problem that needs to be addressed."
Piecuch, who was elected president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association last week, said the group hasn't taken a formal position on ghost guns but is "monitoring" Shapiro's litigation.
A P80 polymer 9mm handgun was found in the parking lot of the Monroe Township where Campbell and Bowersox were gunned down and Fernanders was shot and wounded by a bystander who witnessed the killings. During a subsequent search of Fernanders' home, police found equipment used to make a firearm and evidence that he was stalking his ex-wife.
Without speaking specifically on the case, Piecuch said ghost guns like the weapon allegedly used in the slayings of Campbell and Bowersox "allow an end-run around the protection that the Legislature has put in place and creates a very dangerous situation. We have laws on the books. This is not a gun control issue, it's a public safety issue."
Fernanders was still at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville on Monday. Corrections officers from Snyder County Prison have been guarding him at the hospital "24-7" since he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses, Deputy Warden Adam Wagner said.
A July 27 preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held at the Snyder County Courthouse.