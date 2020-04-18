Five days after Jackass Brewing Company opened in Lewisburg on March 11, the doors were closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had five wonderful days," said co-owner Larry Winans who soon was able to open again and offer beer and food through takeout or delivery.
Getting the word out that the Route 45 brewery is still open for business hasn't been easy.
Corey Kappen of Stop n' Go Signs in Hummels Wharf, in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, wants to help by offering a free sign to any essential Valley business "having a tough time with the current situation" and needs to alert the public they are open.
One double-sided, corrugated plastic sign and a metal step stake will be provided to eligible businesses through April 30. For more information, call 570-374-3939.
"I know how hard it is" to run a business and the added burden of a global health pandemic has worsened the situation for many entrepreneurs, said Kappen who has been providing signs to medical services and distilleries. "We don't want anyone to go out of business."
Winans created handmade cardboard signs but said having a Stop n' Go sign helped to draw more attention.
"I think it raised our visibility," he said.
Bill Moyer, the owner of Moyer Electronic Supply Co. in Sunbury and Pottsville, has been in business for 48 years and is considering attention-drawing signs to let the public know he's open during the statewide shutdown.
"People need batteries for phones and items to finish setting up work-from-home internet service," he said.
Many are also combating boredom by listening to police scanners and Moyer has been giving some customers a tutorial on how to set them up and use them properly.
To maintain social distancing, Moyer has set up a table outside his 310 N. Second Street shop in Sunbury where customers can practice on the scanner as he provides instruction through an intercom.
Moyer said he's considering putting flutter flags and orange cones outside the building to let people know he's open.