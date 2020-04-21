LEWISBURG — Earth Day's 50th Anniversary has gone virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Bucknell professor of psychology Mick Smyer, all it means is that his special program on climate change will be online today instead of a workshop as originally planned for April 4.
Hosted by the Lewisburg Children's Museum, families are invited to join facilitator Smyer online at 1 p.m, as he helps families start conversations about their climate impact in an active, social, and positive way. Go to the Lewisburg Children's Museum website and click on the provided link.
"Your Family’s Climate Journey is recommended for children grades 1-6 and their families," Smyer said Tuesday afternoon.
The program, Smyer said, "is an online set of experiences, which will be a way to get children and their families to talk about climate change."
There are four parts to the program, some of which are interactive, Smyer said. "The first is a drawing part, where we ask that the viewer draw a place they care about. The second part is watching a short video. The third part is a click and drag activity. The fourth part is where we focus on specific activities that kids can or would like to do to make the climate better."
Meanwhile, while it’s been hard to find positives from the current pandemic, the environment may be one.
The world has seen some marked environmental gains in terms of air quality from all the reduced human activity, just in time for today's 50th anniversary of Earth Day. “Yes, CO2 will go down during these months — a lot. But, as we learned from both 9/11 and from the 2008 Great Recession, CO2 will bounce right back up again with vigor,” says Bucknell economics professor Thomas Kinnaman, an environmental economist. “To get a sustained change, we must hope that this social distancing is somehow changing people permanently.”
And professor Andrew Stuhl, environmental studies and sciences, anticipates that some psychological effects from the collective behavior now occurring will linger, and that people are learning what it takes for transformative change to happen on the societal scale.
“A few months ago, it would have seemed impossible for global society to pivot so quickly in terms of commerce, transportation, consumption and so on," he said. "And this seeming impossibility was often raised as a critique of any policy proposal for massive change to the American economy. Now people across the country can see how quickly the nation can shift.”
Virtual tours
There are many online sites in which you can explore the Earth today. Here are just a few:
Google Earth has created 360-degree tours of 113 different national park sites, including monuments, historic sites and shorelines.
The Nature Conservancy features a series of virtual field trips designed for grades 5-8.
Earthx, in partnership with National Geographic, is streaming everything from speaker series to film festivals to student activities via its website.
Readwritethink.org has Earth Day interactives for children.
PBS Nature has videos for students with discussion questions and teaching tips.
The Science Museum has an interactive mind map about climate change.
The BBC introduces learners to Earth's most pressing issues.
The American Museum of Natural History's Ecology Disrupted section has lesson plans and resources, including a database of teacher created case studies. Also, check out their Antarctica curriculum resources.
Microsoft has 81 ecological experts to Skype for free. Just do a search for Earth day.