Three Snyder County municipalities do not intend to follow Selinsgrove borough in casting a no-confidence vote against the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority Board.
On Monday, Selinsgrove council member Shane Hendricks called for the vote and the resignations of all eight authority board members who oversee the wastewater treatment plant owned by Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam boroughs and Monroe and Penn townships which serves nearly 5,000 residential customers, 500 businesses and 25 industries.
Hendricks, who sits on the authority board with fellow Selinsgrove representative Dan Kiesinger, gave his resignation as he spoke out about the panel's inability to renegotiate a new service agreement as the plant prepares for a renovation upgrade in excess of $10 million.
Instead, he said, the push is on to sign an old service agreement that would cause the municipalities to "lose bargaining strength for the next 20 years."
Hendricks said the board voted in August to place a moratorium on new hookups to the system in an attempt to pressure the municipalities to sign the former agreement.
Representatives from Shamokin Dam borough, Penn and Monroe townships said they are satisfied with the representation they have on the authority board and will not ask for resignations.
Each municipality has two member representatives on the board who serve five-year terms.
The Snyder County commissioners, however, are suspending their approval of $450,157 in federal funds going to ESCRA for its flood-mitigation efforts in the multi-million upgrade project.
"We don't want to give them anything until they get the problem resolved," county chairman Joe Kantz said Tuesday.
The three other municipal owners don't have similar concerns.
Penn Township manager Julie Hartley said its delegates, Neal Smith and Thomas Ferry, recently met with the supervisors and "no one asked for their resignations." She added that the township has signed the new service agreement and said the board members informed them the moratorium was necessary to avoid "overloading" the aging sewer system.
Smith, however, announced he would be stepping down after more than two decades for reasons unrelated to the controversy, she said.
A new authority board member will be named tonight at the township meeting, Hartley said.
Dean Davis, chairman of the Monroe Township Board of Supervisors, said despite the problems swirling around ESCRA and his opposition to the moratorium enacted amid the discord over the new service agreement, the township has confidence in its appointed members, Richard Young and Harlan Parker.
"They've done things I don't agree with. I think the moratorium was retaliation, but I do things they don't agree with," Davis said, adding that Monroe Township has also signed the new service agreement.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine doubts the council will vote to ask for their representatives - authority chairman Michael Dunigan and Tom McBryan - to resign. He said the service agreements should have no bearing on the planned plant upgrades.
In the event the seven other authority board members refuse to resign, the Selinsgrove council could authorize its solicitor to go to Snyder County Court or ask the authority to transfer the borough’s assets to a new authority.