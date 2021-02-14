LEWISBURG — Jackie Cvik laced up ice skates and enjoyed an afternoon at the Lewisburg rink to celebrate her late father, Roger Hepner, who passed away last month.
Joining her at the outdoor ice rink Friday afternoon were Cvik's daughters, Tracy Cvik, of New Jersey, and Gina Williamson, and her daughter, Addilyn, 5, of Pittsburgh.
"My father helped build this facility in the early 1970s," said Jackie Cvik of Hepner who died in Lewisburg at the age of 87 on Jan. 31. "I skated here my whole life."
"We're happy to celebrate him here," Tracy Cvik said. "He lived a really good life, a long life."
Despite the frigid temperatures, Williamson said they enjoyed the afternoon on skates "honoring" Hepner. "It's fun and it's a nice way to remember him."
The low temperatures have allowed the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) to flood the arena with water from the nearby Bull Run stream with help from the William Cameron Engine Company and run it for the past two weeks at no charge to users.
BVRA Executive Director Shirley Nelson Brough said the admission fee was waived this year to help "the community to battle our COVID blues."
The rink has been attracting about two dozen skaters each day who are provided free skate rentals, said BVRA maintenance employee James Poust who handed out free skate rentals and offered visitors free hot chocolate and a chance to warm themselves near a fire he kept stoked on Saturday.
"It's nice because stuff like this isn't around today," he said.
Holly Buchanan grew up in Wisconsin and enjoyed outdoor skating but hadn't had the opportunity for the past two decades as she raised her family in North Carolina.
"It's great for the community," said Buchanan who moved to Lewisburg last June. "The kids are loving snow this year."
Kelly Beal, of Lewisburg, has joined her two children on the ice a few times this year.
"We love the snow, love winter and love being outside," she said.