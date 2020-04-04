Running a "mom and pop" restaurant during a global health pandemic is difficult, but not impossible, said Paul Taylor, owner of Paulie's in Sunbury.
"I like interacting with people and making them feel at home," he said, gesturing from behind the counter of his small diner toward the house a few feet away he shares with his wife, Noelle. "This (restaurant) is like an extension of our home."
The Taylors are doing what they can to serve customers, including expanding free delivery throughout the city and to neighboring communities in Snyder and Union counties.
"We never went out of town before," said Taylor who has enlisted the help of his brother and nephew for deliveries.
They bring food daily to an elderly man who lives near the restaurant and are reaching out to older customers to see how they are faring during the statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses.
The couple will also be offering pre-packaged Easter dinner, including baked ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cake, for $15.
"We wanted to do it because of the situation we are all in," Taylor said.
For some restaurant owners, the pandemic is prompting them to close indefinitely.
Skeeter's Pit BBQ in Shamokin Dam shut down Thursday night "until further notice" because of rising concern for the health and safety of customers and employees.
"The decision was difficult yet supportive if our actions could help reduce the spread of this by just one person," the owners said in a Facebook post.
Business was booming at Isabella Restaurant before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on large gatherings.
"The month of February we were on a high wave," said restaurateur Domenico Napoli recounting the best business he's had in years at the upscale restaurant in downtown Selinsgrove.
He had to close Isabella but continues to operate Bella's Pizza shop next door with six employees where he can offer take-out or delivery.
"I wouldn't be open without them," said Napoli who purchased extra cases of water, paper towels and toilet paper which he's giving away to anyone unable to get to a store.
Scott Siikanen said he and his wife, who both work in the medical field, are cautious but not too worried to be working during the crisis.
"I told (Napoli) that as long as he stays open I'll be working. It's just weird to see (unused) chairs on the tables" inside the empty restaurants, he said.
Napoli said all employees wear two pairs of gloves and sanitize surfaces throughout the day.
"We run the business like we do our own house, and even better," he said.
Megan O'Hara spends her days filling orders and wiping down the counter at All Star Bagels in Lewisburg.
"It's a little slower in here. The delivery (workers) get to see a lot more people," she said, adding that she misses "seeing faces. Driving to work this morning I was the only one on the road."
Putting an optimistic spin on a difficult situation, Taylor said the pandemic has helped bring "people closer together. At least in thought and with social distancing."